Punish racism in advertising industry, Ndlozi tells SAHRC

The five-day inquiry is aimed at zooming in on the production chain within the advertising sector to look at the causes and ways to eliminate racism, tribalism, homophobia and sexism, among other forms of discrimination

SA will never be able to stem out racism and other forms of discrimination within the country’s advertising sector if a punitive approach is not adopted by the state.



This is according to EFF MP and head of policy Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who on Monday was addressing the SA Human Rights Commision’s provincial hearings on racism in the advertising industry...