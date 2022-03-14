Three years on, father still waiting to bury son

Baloyi (46) burnt in substation explosion

A Mabopane father lost his son in an explosion at a mini-substation more than three years ago, but has still not been able to bury him,



Joseph Baloyi, 69, lost his son Lawrence Baloyi, who was 46 at the time of the explosion at a mini-substation in Sunnyside, Pretoria...