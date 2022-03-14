South Africa

Three years on, father still waiting to bury son

Baloyi (46) burnt in substation explosion

14 March 2022 - 07:09

A Mabopane father lost his son in an explosion at a mini-substation  more than three years ago, but has still not been able  to bury him,

Joseph Baloyi, 69, lost his son Lawrence Baloyi, who was 46 at the time of the explosion at a mini-substation in Sunnyside, Pretoria...

