DNA results delay burnt man's burial

The family of Thapelo Daniel Molaba, who was burnt beyond recognition in a shack fire, is still waiting for his remains, two months after he died.

Molaba, from Ntwane village near Groblersdal in Limpopo, died in a blaze in his shack in Olivenhoutbosch in Pretoria on September 29.

His family said they could not find closure as they have been waiting for the remains so they can give him a dignified funeral, but they still need to get DNA results to confirm that the remains are his before they can be released.

Molaba's sister, Emily Molaba, 37, said the family was upset that they were not getting an update from the police, despite going to see the investigating officer.

"We identified him by his upper front teeth, which have a gap. For us, that was positive identification," Emily said.

She said they were told they would have to undergo DNA tests and samples were taken from Molaba's mother, Maria Ntswaki Molaba.