Alleged kidnappers demanded R1m for release of Durban businessman

Two men will appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a Durban businessman and demanding a R1m ransom for his release.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the victim's wife suspected he was in trouble when she called to find out why he had not returned home on Friday night.

“Suddenly, the phone was taken from him by an unknown male who demanded a ransom of R1m so that the victim will be released. Charges of kidnapping and extortion were opened for investigation at Westville SAPS.”

Gwala said a police task team went in search of the man.