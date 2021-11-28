Mozambican national rescued from 'blue light' kidnappers in Heidelberg

A Mozambican national was rescued from his alleged captors during an operation in Heidelberg in Gauteng, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said Jahyr Abdula and his friend were kidnapped on October 15 as they entered Johannesburg from Mozambique.

They arrived in a three-vehicle motorcade when they were pulled over by their captors who were driving a blue BMW sedan fitted with blue lights and sirens, Mathe said.

The pair were taken from their motorcade and held captive.

“His friend was rescued on the same day by various officials from law enforcement agencies and private security companies. During this operation, one suspect was apprehended and is still in police custody,” she said.