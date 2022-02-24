Racism in property sector to be probed
Mounting complaints on acts of discrimination against black people lodged with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) have spurred the entity to hold nationwide public hearings into the matter.
The agency, which launched this month, replacing the old Estate Agency Affairs Board, says it has received numerous complaints about racism in the property sector including where black people were denied renting premises because the owner was said to prefer whites...
