Metrobus refurbishing 100 buses to put brakes on breakdowns

Johannesburg MMC for transport Funzela Ngobeni says Metrobus is spending R48m to refurbish 100 buses.

Ngobeni on Wednesday boarded several buses in and around the south of Johannesburg to get first-hand experience of the daily reality of residents using the bus service.

“Since coming into office in December 2021, my office has been inundated with complaints about the state of Metrobus, particularly the quality of the service it offers.

“This is influenced, among other things, by the frequent breakdown of buses which affects the reliability and frequency of Metrobus’ services, the quality of passengers’ experience and the revenue the company generates to sustain itself,” he said.

Ngobeni said he witnessed buses exceeding capacity even before reaching the halfway mark of their journey, especially during peak hours between 6.30am and 8am.

“I am concerned that our buses often exceed the number of allowed passengers, but the issue is being addressed through a vigorous refurbishment programme in which the city is spending R48m to restore some of the entity’s vehicles.”