Five KZN workers attacked by swarm of bees, one critical

Five workers were attacked by a swarm of bees, leaving one in a critical condition, in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the workers were cleaning a roof in KwaDukuza on the north coast.

“One patient is in a critical condition and is being stabilised by IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics and will be flown via helicopter to a specialised facility.

“Three workers escaped with minor reactions. They were treated at the scene. They did not require transport to hospital.”

TimesLIVE