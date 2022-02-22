Five KZN workers attacked by swarm of bees, one critical
Five workers were attacked by a swarm of bees, leaving one in a critical condition, in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the workers were cleaning a roof in KwaDukuza on the north coast.
“One patient is in a critical condition and is being stabilised by IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics and will be flown via helicopter to a specialised facility.
“Three workers escaped with minor reactions. They were treated at the scene. They did not require transport to hospital.”
TimesLIVE
