'Twosday' wedding for Durban couple who married on 22/2/22 at 2:22pm

“It's always been in the numbers,” newlyweds Luke Venediger and Cath Jenkin said on Tuesday.

The Durban couple said their wedding vows on February 22 2022 at 2.22pm on what is celebrated as “Twosday” around the globe.

The date is a palindrome and an ambigram, as it can be read the same from left to right, from right to left, and upside down.

Jenkin told TimesLIVE they chose the date because they always relied on numbers.

“If you have been through a divorce which Luke and I both have, you know that in the division of things your life ends up turning into a set of numbers and it was during helping each other out with our paperwork that we discovered that our ID numbers add up to the same number, which is 47. We call each other Team 47.

“But if you add four and seven together, that makes 11 and if you add one and one, you get two, so it would only make sense that we would get married on Twosday, 22nd of the second month of 2022 because it's all in the numbers.”

The couple met at a house party in 1995 when they were both 15.

“We were comfortable with each other from the first moment we met,” Jenkin said.