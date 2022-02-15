Pakistan appeals court frees brother convicted of 'honour killing' of social media star

A Pakistani appeals court on Monday acquitted the brother of social media star Qandeel Baloch of her murder, a 2016 killing that sparked national outrage and changes in laws covering so-called “honour killings”.

Muhammad Waseem appealed against his 2019 murder conviction and life sentence. A court in the central city of Multan struck down the conviction after major witnesses retracted their testimony, defence lawyer Sardar Mehboob said without elaborating. A government prosecutor confirmed the acquittal.

His mother had also submitted a statement in the court that she had pardoned him, he added. It was not clear whether the court considered the mother's statement in its decision.

The main amendment in laws dealing with “honour killings” in the conservative Muslim country was that no-one could be set freebased solely on a pardon by a family member.