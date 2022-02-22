South Africa

Joint funeral to be held for pupils who perished in an accident in Mpumalanga

22 February 2022 - 14:40
Yoliswa Sobuwa Journalist
Image: 123RF/NELSON99

The nine pupils from Mpuluzi Circuit in Mpumalanga, who passed away in an accident last week, will be buried in a joint funeral.

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the nine learners between ages of 5 and 13 were on their way back home when the minibus they were travelling in lost control and overturned on the D267 Road between Mayflower and Dundonald.

According to a joint statement by the Mpumalanga departments of education and community safety, security and liaison, seven pupils were killed on the scene and one died in hospital while a ninth body was discovered near the scene.

Their funeral will take place at Mayflower stadium on Thursday.

Zwane said following the intervention by the government, several departments have since provided the required support to the affected families and schools.

“Among others, ongoing psychological counselling is being rendered to families, learners and educators. The families will also be assisted with burial arrangements,” Zwane said. 

