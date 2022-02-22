South Africa

Gauteng metros call for calm amid fears of typhoid fever outbreak

Tshwane has nine known cases

22 February 2022 - 14:29
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Tshwane has recorded nine cases of typhoid.
Tshwane has recorded nine cases of typhoid.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng metros are on high alert amid fears of possible outbreaks of typhoid fever which has already been declared in the Western Cape and North West provinces.

The Ekurhuleni metro has already announced that it's now watchful for cases of enteric fever after the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced an outbreak of typhoid fever in the Western Cape and North West.

City of Tshwane's MMC for health Rina Marx said Tshwane has recorded nine cases of typhoid but this did not yet qualify to be called an outbreak.

“There's no typhoid breakout in the city presently, to call it a breakout a group of people in a specific area should be confirmed with the infection,” Marx said.

She said the nine cases in Tshwane were “scattered across the city” with two of the cases dating back to December.

City of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun said there was no need to panic over typhoid in the metro.

Tap water safe to drink, Sun assures Joburg residents

Infrastructure political head in the City of Johannesburg has refuted claims of the presence of typhoid in the city's drinking water.
News
5 hours ago

He said Joburg water was engaging private and independent laboratories to conduct typhoid tests for bacteria with results thereof going to be made public as soon as they are available.

Typhoid symptoms include prolonged high fever, fatigue, constipation, diarrhoea, headache and nausea, which can resemble many other infections.

It is transmitted through ingesting food or water contaminated with the faeces of an infected person.

Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said as a precautionary measure, the city’s environmental health practitioners are on stand-by to attend to any suspected cases of enteric fever.

“Should a suspected case be identified, our practitioners will be dispatched immediately to the identified patient and conduct an assessment of the patient and possible sources of exposure,” Dlamini said.

He said the city urges residents experiencing any of the listed symptoms above to present themselves to their nearest clinic or health facility for assessment, diagnosis and treatment. “The city also calls for calm as there is no need for panic,” Dlamini said.

Typhoid cases are not linked to municipal drinking water: NICD

Washing hands frequently, especially after changing nappies or caring for the sick, and good hygiene when preparing food are among the recommended ...
News
1 day ago

How can I tell if I have Covid-19 or typhoid fever?

According to NICD, typhoid may have similar symptoms to Covid-19 and the regular cough, cold and flu, so it is important to see a doctor or ...
News
4 days ago

NICD on red alert over typhoid fever cases

In the Western Cape the outbreaks are currently in the Cape Town Metro health district, the Cape Winelands and the Garden Route. In the North West, ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime