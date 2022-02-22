Gauteng metros call for calm amid fears of typhoid fever outbreak

Gauteng metros are on high alert amid fears of possible outbreaks of typhoid fever which has already been declared in the Western Cape and North West provinces.

The Ekurhuleni metro has already announced that it's now watchful for cases of enteric fever after the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) announced an outbreak of typhoid fever in the Western Cape and North West.

City of Tshwane's MMC for health Rina Marx said Tshwane has recorded nine cases of typhoid but this did not yet qualify to be called an outbreak.

“There's no typhoid breakout in the city presently, to call it a breakout a group of people in a specific area should be confirmed with the infection,” Marx said.

She said the nine cases in Tshwane were “scattered across the city” with two of the cases dating back to December.

City of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun said there was no need to panic over typhoid in the metro.