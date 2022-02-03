SPOTLIGHT | 'Moonfall' hits cinemas; share the love around Valentine's Day

In this week’s episode of Spotlight we feature not only the romance of February but also the action adventure Moonfall from director Roland Emmerich. The disaster master, known for blockbusters such as Independence Day, Godzilla, 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow, takes cinemagoers on a wild action adventure with Earth under threat after a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit, sending it hurtling on a collision course with the planet.

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley (Game of Thrones) are in the lead roles, and it’s safe to say the moon is showing us its dark side. Opening on February 4, Moonfall again showcases Emmerich’s flair for special effects-driven action, and for maximum thrills you can also see it on IMAX. Catch movie critic Tymon’s Smith’s interview with Emmerich in Sunday Times Lifestyle this week.

Spotlight takes a look at different movies' and TV series’ approach to the month of love, as we head towards Valentine’s Day.

Get ready to say “I do” to gorgeous gifts, complimentary drinks and a movie — Marry Me — with all the romantic comedy entertainment you could wish for. Ster-Kinekor Cinemas is hosting exclusive date night screenings on Thursday February 10 at 7.30pm. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson are the leads in this story of two unlikely worlds crossing paths in the pursuit of love. Book tickets on sterkinekor.com.

Showmax takes a completely different angle with Sex in Afrikaans. If you thought Devilsdorp was controversial, then this new Showmax original series will make you sit up. Clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels helps four Afrikaans couples and two single people have uninhibited discussions about their sex lives as they explore their sexuality.

The love continues with the cinema release of Singleholic, a US-SA co-production, shot in Mauritius. It’s coming to cinemas from February 18 and Spotlight will keep you posted on all the inside information.

Finally, there’s that special love we have for our furry animal friends. Don’t miss next week’s episode for more on the movie Dog, starring Channing Tatum and coming to big screens at the end of February.