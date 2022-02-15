Family of murdered KES pupil 'shaken' by death of only child

The family of a teenager who was killed outside a club in Sandton have lost their beacon of hope as he was the only child born to his mother.

King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse, 17, was stabbed to death outside the Madison Avenue nightclub on February 5 allegedly by the older brother of a boy he was in an altercation with the week before.

Dante Kade Liang, 18, an accounting student accused of the murder, was granted R3,000 bail on Tuesday after the state decided not to oppose it.

Mbetse’s uncle Themba Mkhize said his sister is not well and had to be medicated over the weekend.

“My nephew has no siblings. He is survived by his mother and his grandmother,” said Mkhize.

“The mother is shaken. She is receiving medical attention as we speak. We had to call doctors on Saturday to attend to her. She can’t sleep,” he said.