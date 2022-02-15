Family of murdered KES pupil 'shaken' by death of only child
The family of a teenager who was killed outside a club in Sandton have lost their beacon of hope as he was the only child born to his mother.
King Edward VII pupil Hlompho Mbetse, 17, was stabbed to death outside the Madison Avenue nightclub on February 5 allegedly by the older brother of a boy he was in an altercation with the week before.
Dante Kade Liang, 18, an accounting student accused of the murder, was granted R3,000 bail on Tuesday after the state decided not to oppose it.
Mbetse’s uncle Themba Mkhize said his sister is not well and had to be medicated over the weekend.
“My nephew has no siblings. He is survived by his mother and his grandmother,” said Mkhize.
“The mother is shaken. She is receiving medical attention as we speak. We had to call doctors on Saturday to attend to her. She can’t sleep,” he said.
Mkhize said Mbetse was a boy who had a lot of dreams and was looking forward to a bright future.
“Like any young man he had a lot of aspirations, he was a person who was always bubbly and he lived his life to the fullest,” he said.
Mbetse’s grandmother was also present in court and had to be escorted out of the courtroom when she saw Liang and called him a devil.
“It was the first time she went out of the yard since we were busy with funeral arrangements and we had concentrated our time on burying our loved one. On Monday she was not here because she was still shaken by the ceremony that happened on Sunday. Today she decided to come and witness this herself,” he said.
Magistrate Reiner Boshof said because the accused knows the witnesses, he may have no contact with them. He must also hand in his passport and stay within the borders of Gauteng.
“The bail condition is that you deregister from all social media platforms,” said Boshof.
On Monday, Boshof stopped the media from taking pictures and videos of Liang after his legal representative was late for proceedings.
He granted permission on Tuesday after hearing the media application.
“By nature courts of law are public and everyone has the right to listen. These are quite severe charges and I have no reason to not grant this application,” said Boshof.
The case has been remanded until April.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.