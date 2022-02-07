EFF calls for minister Ntshavheni’s head after state capture findings

The EFF has called for communications and digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to stand down for allegedly aiding and abetting state capture at state-owned arms manufacturer Denel.

The minister is implicated in part 2 of the inquiry report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by acting chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.

The report alleges Ntshavheni participated in the decision to fire the executive in 2015 to make way for appointments that would benefit the Guptas.

In the report, Zondo reveals Denel was run into the ground after the dismissal of group CEO Riaz Saloojee and the board that was in charge between 2011 and 2015. He said the company was functioning optimally until this point.

The executives were fired for vague reasons and eventually paid millions to force them out of their positions.

At the time, Ntshavheni was a member of the board and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) risk and audit committee which took the decision to fire the executives.

“This is without a doubt not only irregular but reveals a corrupt intention by Ntshavheni and her cronies on the board, who paid millions to executives they accused of misconduct. This affirms the findings by the state capture inquiry that the sole intention was to get them out of the company to ease the business interests of the Guptas,” said the EFF.