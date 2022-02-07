Impeachment process against Busi set to go ahead
Legal expert says public protector is ‘on her last legs’
The National Assembly is poised to institute impeachment proceedings against embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
This comes after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that the appointment of a judge on an independent panel to determine the grounds for her removal was procedurally correct...
