How should I dispose of my mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19?

Wearing a mask in public is crucial to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but how do you make sure you are not putting others at risk of contracting the coronavirus when throwing away your mask?

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) “masks help prevent the transmission of Covid-19 by stopping the spread of respiratory droplets when people talk, sneeze or cough”.

While cloth masks can be used multiple times, provided they are washed after every use, disposable masks must be thrown away after use.

How do you make sure the mask you threw away does not infect those involved in refuse collection?

The Western Cape health department said there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 from used masks.

In a hospital or clinic, the disposal of masks is part of the healthcare risk waste (medical waste) that is removed under contract, but in the home it is suggested you first wrap masks and gloves in newspaper before throwing them in the bin.