South Africa

Intruder hiding in police station ceiling arrested

Suspect believed to have lived in roof of Pretoria police station for days

By TIMESLIVE - 02 February 2022 - 11:32
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
A man has been arrested after his hideout was discovered in the ceiling of a police station. Stock image.
A man has been arrested after his hideout was discovered in the ceiling of a police station. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

An intruder believed to have broken into the Hercules police station in Pretoria spent several days hiding out in the ceiling before he was caught on Sunday night.

The suspect — 32-year-old Thabang Chauke — is in custody and will make his second appearance in court next week on charges of business burglary and tampering with essential infrastructure.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the manner in which Chauke gained entry to the premises was part of the investigation.

His hideout was discovered on Sunday at about 8.30pm when officers on duty heard strange sounds and realised there was movement in the ceiling. They went to investigate and spotted the suspect.

“They arrested him,” Muridili said.

A search of the ceiling led detectives to find a laptop and cellphone, among other things.

Chauke had a screwdriver in his possession when he was apprehended.

“Upon searching the premises it was discovered that the suspect had broken into the offices of the station commander and the visible policing commander,” Muridili said, because uniforms and bullet proof vests were taken from those stores.

The suspect is alleged to have tampered with the police station’s network cables in the roof, which have since been fixed.

She was unable to say how Chauke survived in the ceiling, what he found to eat and drink, and how long he was living in the police station before his hideout was discovered.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested for breaking in at SABC offices in Bloemfontein

A 27-year-old man was arrested for breaking into the SABC offices in Bloemfontein on Sunday morning.
News
2 weeks ago

Heroic dog saves family from armed robbers

An SPCA rescue dog took a bullet for her adopted family while trying to protect them during a violent home invasion in Benoni
News
3 months ago

KZN woman, 88, forced at gunpoint to cook meal for intruder while he watched TV

An 88-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was forced at gunpoint to cook a meal for an intruder before he wrapped himself in her blanket and watched TV for ...
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’