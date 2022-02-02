Africa

High-voltage power cable snaps in Kinshasa market, killing 25 - police

By Reuters - 02 February 2022 - 11:29
At least 25 people died after a high-tension power cable snapped and fell on houses and a market in the outskirts of Kinshasa on Wednesday, police said.
At least 25 people died after a high-tension power cable snapped and fell on houses and a market in the outskirts of Kinshasa on Wednesday, police said.
Image: FILE

At least 25 people died after a high-tension power cable snapped and fell on houses and a market in the outskirts of the Congolese capital Kinshasa on Wednesday, police said.

“A high-voltage electric cable fell on several houses in the Matadi-Kibala district and in the market, several people died on the spot,” Kinshasa's police chief Sylvano Kasongo said.

Videos from the market shared online showed people wailing around several bodies lying in puddles of water where they had fallen, with fresh produce scattered around them.

Reuters could not authenticate the videos.

Three suicide bombers kill three, wound dozens in Ugandan capital

The blasts in Kampala, which forced the evacuation of parliament, shocked a nation known as a bulwark against violent Islamist militants in East ...
News
2 months ago

Tremors shake Congo city, close schools, shops after volcanic eruption

Waves of earth tremors rocked the Congolese city of Goma on Monday, unnerving residents still reeling from a volcano eruption at the weekend that ...
News
8 months ago

Uganda army to join Congo in offensive against Islamist rebels -Kinshasa gov't

The Ugandan and Congo armies are setting up an operations centre in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo for a joint offensive against Islamist ...
News
8 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
Prasa suspects it has 3,000 ‘ghost employees’