South Africa

Rifle stolen in Eastern Cape recovered in Free State

Suspect bust on his way to trade the weapon

By TimesLIVE - 28 January 2022 - 12:14
The rifle, silencer and 16 live rounds of ammunition.
The rifle, silencer and 16 live rounds of ammunition.
Image: SAPS

Free State police have apprehended a man in possession of a stolen rifle, silencer and live rounds of ammunition. 

The weapon is believed to have been stolen in the Eastern Cape.

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said officers had received information that the 28-year-old suspect was on his way to trade the rifle.

A case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened at Boithuso police station.

The suspect will appear in the Botshabelo magistrate's court on Monday.

