South Africa

71-year-old KZN man caught with illegal firearms

16 September 2021 - 09:16
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms
Image: SAPS

A 71-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms, including a rifle with over 200 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man was arrested by public order police in an operation in the Dalton area, near New Hanover, during the early hours of Wednesday.

“The police officers were following up on intelligence regarding an elderly man that was in illegal possession of firearms.

“Upon arrival at the identified premise, the team found a 71-year-old man in unlawful possession of firearms.

“The suspect was found in possession of a rifle with 211 rounds of ammunition as well as a pistol with six rounds of ammunition.”

Mbele said the firearms will be sent for ballistic testing and the man was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Woman trying to buy an illegal firearm held up at gunpoint

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman who tried to buy an illegal firearm in the Free State.
News
3 weeks ago

Robber gets life for murdering guard during Shoprite cash heist

The high court has thrown the book at a man who took part in a foiled cash heist at a Cape Town supermarket in 2017.
News
1 month ago

State warned to prepare for increase in illegal firearms if bill is passed

Proponents of civilian gun ownership have warned the government to prepare for an increase in illegal firearm ownership if the current bill aimed at ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...