71-year-old KZN man caught with illegal firearms

A 71-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for illegal possession of firearms, including a rifle with over 200 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the man was arrested by public order police in an operation in the Dalton area, near New Hanover, during the early hours of Wednesday.

“The police officers were following up on intelligence regarding an elderly man that was in illegal possession of firearms.

“Upon arrival at the identified premise, the team found a 71-year-old man in unlawful possession of firearms.

“The suspect was found in possession of a rifle with 211 rounds of ammunition as well as a pistol with six rounds of ammunition.”

Mbele said the firearms will be sent for ballistic testing and the man was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE