Retired Ukhozi FM presenter Mahlangu dies aged 88

Tributes are pouring in for one of the most respected radio broadcasters in the country, Winnie Mahlangu.

The former Ukhozi FM broadcaster died on Thursday at the age of 88, following a short illness. Mahlangu, who was affectionately known as Mafungwase (which means first born), joined the public service broadcaster as the first black female broadcaster at the erstwhile Radio Bantu in 1962.

SABC’s Group communications officer Gugu Ntuli said: “The South African Broadcasting Corporation would like to express its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and followers of Ms Winnie Mahlangu.

"She was well-known for her warm nature, her meaningful influence to the station as well as her contribution to empowerment of female counterparts in the industry.”

Born and bred in Witbank, now eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, the veteran broadcaster started out as a teacher and taught in many elementary schools around Wattville and Benoni on the East Rand.