Late night study helped friends obtain top marks in matric

The pupils from Naledi high in Soweto, were among dozens of matric pupils at the school who could not contain their happiness as they were hugging their teachers after getting their results

Best friends Lisebo Malise and Alex Moyo credited the combined three distinctions they bagged to the late evening study sessions they had together at school.



The pupils from Naledi high in Soweto, were among dozens of matric pupils at the school who could not contain their happiness as they were hugging their teachers after getting their results. ..