LISTEN | A+ for class of 2021 for conquering disruptions: education expert

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 21 January 2022 - 14:25
The matric class of 2021 overcame numerous disruptions. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Education expert and University of Johannesburg associate professor Nicky Roberts says the 2021 matric class did well, especially given they experienced a full year of Covid-19 and associated disruptions.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that the pass rate went up marginally to 76.4%.

“We are seeing stability in the system and we are improving over time,” says Roberts. 

She says matric starts at conception and she would like to see more investment in early childhood development.

Class of 2021 had the most pupils writing matric exams

The class of 2021 had the highest enrolment and the largest number of pupils sitting for the matric examinations, basic education director-general ...
23 hours ago

Matric class of 2021 delivers a 76.4% pass rate

The matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.
22 hours ago

