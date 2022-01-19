South Africa

Police discover skeletal remains on KwaZulu-Natal farm

19 January 2022 - 13:20
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Police are searching for the family of a man whose skeletal remains were found on a south coast farm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police in Port Edward, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, are searching for the family of a man whose skeletal remains were found on a farm.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said officers went to the farm a week ago to attend an inquest.

“Upon their arrival police found skeletal remains. It is suspected the deceased is a man due to the clothing found on the scene.

“He was wearing black Adidas tracksuit pants, a bottle green Puma cap, checked boxer shorts and a T-shirt.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist police to find the relatives of the deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Det-Sgt Mzizi on 039-311-5430/073-1397-646 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

