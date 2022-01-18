EFF bid to halt sanctions against ‘unruly MPs’ struck from court roll

The high court in Cape Town has struck off the roll the EFF’s urgent application for an interim interdict to suspend the implementation of sanctions against its two MPs who interrupted the budget speech of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in July 2019.

This follows the National Assembly adopting a report by the powers and privileges committee which recommended EFF MPs Sam Matiase and Primrose Sonti be suspended for a period not exceeding a month without pay as they were repeat offenders.

The report was adopted by the National Assembly in December. Another 14 MPs received a fine not exceeding one month’s salary and allowances.

“The sanctions emanate from the disruption caused by 16 EFF MPs during Gordhan’s budget vote speech on July 11 2019. The EFF MPs repeatedly raised points of order, which were ruled invalid by presiding officer national house chairperson Grace Boroto.

“The MPs persisted in raising the same points of order and then stood up, crossed the floor and proceeded towards the minister. Boroto asked the parliamentary protection services to remove the EFF MPs, according to NA Rule 73(2),” said spokesperson for parliament Moloto Mothapo.