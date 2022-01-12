Woman accused of killing her husband denied bail

Case postponed to February 11 for further probe

The “black widow” accused of orchestrating the murder of her police officer husband will remain in custody for the remainder of her trial.



Magistrate Sifiso Mabilane from the Witbank magistrate's court yesterday denied the bail application of murder accused Patricia Kutu, 28, on the grounds that she failed to convince the court why she should be given bail. ..