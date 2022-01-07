ConCourt hammer attack suspect is a convicted murderer
The man arrested for breaking the windows at the Constitutional Court with a hammer on Wednesday was a parolee with a 2010 murder conviction.
Paul Makaula, 36, was remanded in custody by the Hillbrow magistrate's court on Friday.
The case was postponed to March 25.
Damages to the court building were estimated at R50,000.
36-year-old man accused of smashing the windows of the Constitutional Court has made a brief appearance in Hillbrow magistrates court. Video via @IamAlexSweet for @TimesLIVE #constitutionalcourt pic.twitter.com/ehNgnOIvjh— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) January 7, 2022
National police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said on Wednesday that police were called in the morning after a man was found breaking the windows.
When officers arrived, the man was still busy with his attack. Netshiunda said he did not stop smashing the windows until police fired a warning shot.
The case was postponed to 25 March for further investigation.— Dianne Hawker (@diannehawker) January 7, 2022
The man's name is Paul Makaula. @IamAlexSweet @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/paKaJmmSsY
This is a developing story.
