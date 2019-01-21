What started out as a hobby has turned into a successful honey co-operative

A honey co-operative which began as a way to pass time for young businessman Simthembile Nzuzo has grown and now produces about three tons of honey per year.

Nzuzo started the beekeeping and honey producing business as a hobby with two hives at the age of 23. It has now grown into a five-member business called Nzuzo Farming Pride Co-operative with 206 hives and is based in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Nzuzo was drawn to bees while growing up in a farm house where there were regular bees beneath wooden floors.

“The bees would come out of ventilators and sometimes sting us. Even when they were removed, within three months there were bees again. I became interested plus I was also good in agriculture at school.”

Nzuzo, now 29 said the business grew because of financial and training support from various government agencies such as the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) and the Agricultural Research Council (ARC).

“I started in 2013 with two hives, and then increased the number to ten.”

He adds that this was followed by training he received from ARC along with funding of R500 000 from the ECDC.

“The financial boost enabled the co-operative to distribute beyond their local community.”