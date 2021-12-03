Universities must do away with deployment of police and security forces on campuses – student union
South African Union of Students (SAUS) has called on higher education to create a single coordinated education system to deal with police brutality occurring on campuses.
On Friday, SAUS president Yandisa Ndzoyiya made a presentation to higher education portfolio committee about police brutality on campuses which he said was one of the elements that perpetuate student protests and bring about violence...
