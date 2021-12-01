SA and Nigeria determined to create conducive environment for business

He was speaking at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja where he met business leaders before bilateral trade talks with Buhari on Wednesday morning.

The two heads of states are expected to sign deals and memoranda of understanding on political, diplomatic, economic and trade relations.

Ramaphosa started his four-nation visit to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal with a private dinner with Buhari on Tuesday evening.

He acknowledged there are challenges, with some businesses opting to exit the countries for different reasons.

“In my discussions with President Buhari, both last night over a one-on-one dinner as well as this morning, this matter has been raised and will be raised again.

“We have agreed we are going to improve and create a conducive environment for our businesses to operate, for Nigerian businesses to operate in SA and for SA businesses to operate in Nigeria within an environment that will allow businesses to thrive and grow.

“We both know there are a maze of challenges and difficulties. This is what we need to address. We cannot run away from this market. It is far too important a market, the largest economy in the continent and we are a big economy on the African market, so we are going to remain engaged.”