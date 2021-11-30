Mphahlele twins to showcase their X-ray glasses at global event
Tshwane sisters came up with idea after a friend broke her leg
Tshwane twins, Masego and Matlhogonolo Mphahlele, are over the moon about representing SA in a virtual Red Bull Basement Global Workshop, where they will showcase their innovative digital X-ray glasses.
Their innovation is aimed at assisting radiologists scan the human body quicker than traditional scans...
