Special Report | Security guards in the firing line

Luyanda Mchunu was unaware of the dangers of his job as a security guard until gunmen stormed the Springs magistrate's court on the East Rand one early afternoon in December 2019.

Armed with AK47 assault rifles, the group of men had one goal – to help their associates, fingered as hitmen in a case in which black widow Nonhlanhla Matiwane hired them to kill her husband for a more than R1.2m life insurance payout, escape.