Swimming SA delegation scolded in parliament for late submission of sexual abuse report

Swimming SA (SSA) leaders were scolded by members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture on Tuesday after the sports federation failed to timeously submit a report on investigations of allegations of sexual abuse that have engulfed the organisation.

Led by its CEO Shaun Adriaanse, the SSA delegation was given a tongue lashing by committee members for submitting the report only the previous night (Monday).

The report comes from investigations conducted internally by SSA and law enforcement agencies after the sport was gripped by a scourge of sexual abuse of young athletes in revelations that came out publicly in November last year.