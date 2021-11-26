Covid-19 hospital admissions rise in Gauteng as new variant rocks SA
The number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 is rising in Gauteng in the wake of the new coronavirus variant.
The number of admitted patients in the province on Thursday were 707 — of whom 312 were at public hospitals and 395 at private facilities.
“The public and private sector 24-hour in-hospital admissions were 626 on November 24, 2021, and increased by 81. Public sector in-hospital patient numbers increased by 56 and private sector in-hospital patient numbers increased by 25.
“In-hospital patients in ICU/HC increased by six (from 123 to 129) and general wards increased by 75 (from 503 to 578),” said the provincial health department.
By Thursday, the total number of individuals vaccinated in the province to date was 4,386,646, of whom 3,617,545 were fully vaccinated.
The department said the province was experiencing a rapid rise in new infections. The number of new cases this week was four times higher than in previous weeks, pointing to an imminent fourth wave, the department said.
The NICD has reported a new variant — B.1.1.529 — which is believed to be highly transmissible.
“As the fourth wave is approaching it is important for those who are unvaccinated to get their jabs to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation or death in the event that they contract the coronavirus.
“All persons 12 years and older are encouraged to visit their nearest vaccination site to receive the jab. It is thought [that by] getting 70% or more of the adult population vaccinated we can minimise the impact of the fourth wave.
“This will also help us return to the things we love such as attending sporting, cultural, religious and entertainment events of our choice safely. The public is further reminded that those who received [the first of] a two-dose vaccine need to return for the second dose at 42 days.
“All Gauteng sites, both private and public, accept walk-ins, whether people are registered on the EVDS or not,” said the department.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.