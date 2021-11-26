Covid-19 hospital admissions rise in Gauteng as new variant rocks SA

“The public and private sector 24-hour in-hospital admissions were 626 on November 24, 2021, and increased by 81. Public sector in-hospital patient numbers increased by 56 and private sector in-hospital patient numbers increased by 25.

“In-hospital patients in ICU/HC increased by six (from 123 to 129) and general wards increased by 75 (from 503 to 578),” said the provincial health department.

By Thursday, the total number of individuals vaccinated in the province to date was 4,386,646, of whom 3,617,545 were fully vaccinated.

The department said the province was experiencing a rapid rise in new infections. The number of new cases this week was four times higher than in previous weeks, pointing to an imminent fourth wave, the department said.