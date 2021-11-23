WATCH | At risk of losing her children Lottering rebuilt her life out of cake

Cake is a symbol of honour across cultures and occasions, and used to commemorate life’s most important milestones.

Shaundre Lottering’s baked goods have helped dozens of people make their loved ones feel special.

But mixed in the essence of these cakes is a testament to her dedication to family. At a time when she stood to lose her children, she conquered her battles through baking.

“My life wasn’t always frosting and fondant,” Lottering says. Before launching her career as a cake artist in Kuils River, Cape Town, she had been in an abusive relationship, was gang raped, and became addicted to drugs.

When her family and social workers intervened, Lottering faced the risk of being separated from her children. Standing at a crossroads, she chose to fight to keep her kids and committed herself to rehab. In recovery, Lottering began to rebuild her life.

Learning from YouTube videos, Facebook groups, and her aunt, Lottering mastered baking and decorating techniques.

Creativity became her coping mechanism, and led her to where she is today – the proud owner of her business, Taste of heaven.

Lottering’s baked goods are now the foundation for a renewed future. Not only does it allow her to support her family, it also brings joy to neighbours and friends at every celebration.