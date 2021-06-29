Mental issues suspected as woman gives birth, 'kills' baby in public toilets

The Limpopo health department says it is saddened and outraged by an incident in which a woman is alleged to have secretly given birth to a baby girl inside a public toilet at a mall before gruesomely killing her on Monday.



Department of health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana says it is alleged that the woman, who hid her pregnancy from her family, delivered the baby herself in the toilet at a mall in Malamulele and thereafter killed the newborn...