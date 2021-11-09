Good Men Movement holds 2nd conference in bid to curb GBV

In an effort to combat the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV), the Good Men Movement (GMM) will hold its annual conference next week where young men will be educated about how to treat women as their equals.

The conference will be held on November 20 at Bakone Conferencing, near the Mall of the South, Johannesburg.

It will be attended by 100 guests who include men and boys from surrounding areas and churches.

The conference will be held a day after the commemoration of International Men's Day on November 19.

In partnership with the Gauteng department of social department, prominent speakers will headline this event such as finance minister Enoch Godongwana, life coach and motivational speaker Billy Selekane, businessman Enos Ngutshane and former Safa president Molefi Oliphant.

The speakers will deliver messages aimed at shaping young boys in becoming better men in society and empowering them with information on how not to act violently towards women.

GMM chairman Ido Lekota said: “This is our second conference. We aim to further explore and enhance interventions we believe can contribute to fighting against the GBV scourge. We keep on seeing rising cases where women are killed, with two recent ones in the Eastern Cape.

“These are proof points that we still have a long way to go. We still need to inculcate a culture of equitable treatment of women in our young men, and older ones. We are passionate on empowering young men to think and treat women as their equals, and not resort to violence to resolve issues,” said Lekota.

The nonprofit organisation’s view is that the reason most perpetrators of GBV are men is due to their upbringing in a patriarchal society wherein they are expected to express their masculinity through the domination of women.

To redress the situation, GMM has programmes focusing on the development of young males who will contribute towards the development of an egalitarian, nonsexist and nonviolent SA.

As part of this drive, GMM last year hosted its inaugural summit where men (including fathers and sons) were guided by renowned gender activists, experts, and religious leaders as they explored ways and means of contributing towards the much-desired non-patriarchal SA.