Father's pleas fall on deaf ears as taxi drivers 'kill' son

He is grieving the death of his 37-year-old son Sibusiso Mnisi who was killed at about 9.30pm on Wednesday

A Mpumalanga father has told how he found out from a queue marshal that a group of taxi drivers who had gathered at the rank were baying for his son's blood because he apparently owed a loan shark.



Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, Smart Mnisi from Jeppes Reef said he had tried unsuccessfully to get hold of officials from the taxi association to plead for their help...