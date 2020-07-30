This is how your bank has to treat you from now on

Established South African banks that dominate the market have not crowned themselves in glory when it comes to how they treat their customers. But this is about to change, thanks to new standards that will regulate their conduct into the future.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which regulates the way banks behave, has released a draft of the conduct standards with which the banks will eventually have to comply.

The regulator is currently evaluating comments from the public to the draft standards. Sindiswa Makhubalo, the head of bank and payment providers department at the FSCA, says the regulator will then monitor compliance with the draft conduct standard by way of “proactive supervision”.

In an article on the regulator’s website, Makhubalo says the regulator’s emphasis will be on pre-empting things the banks do that lead to bad outcomes for you.

She says the regulator will test the experience you get at a bank by “mystery shopping”, interacting with banks and surveying customers. It will also visit banks to examine and assess their processes and information to see if they treat you fairly.

This is welcome news, especially now amid the Covid-19 pandemic when consumers are battling to keep their heads above water, while making difficult decisions relating to their banks.

A financial adviser last week told Sowetan Money he received notification from his bank stating that he may qualify for an increased limit on his revolving credit facility. “Given everything that’s happening in the economy I thought it prudent to increase my limit, even though I haven’t used up the existing limit.”