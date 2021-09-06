School mourns after three teachers die in car crash in Northern Cape

Principal Nontsikelelo Ziswana told TimesLIVE: “We are deeply saddened and traumatised by their deaths. This is a huge shock for us.”

Ziswana said it appeared the four teachers — three men and a woman — were returning from a social gathering.

“Two of them died on the spot and the other teacher passed on in hospital.”

The fourth teacher “is in ICU at a Kimberley hospital fighting for his life”.

Ziswana said the cause of the accident remained unclear.

“It is very difficult. Our pupils and staff are devastated. It’s not easy to have three teachers die at one time and a fourth teacher fighting for his life. Social workers are still busy with the children.

“There are some who have broken down after hearing about this tragedy. Church pastors have also come to talk to staff and pupils.

“For now we can’t release their names. We are still waiting for the families to complete the identification process.”