Northern Cape schools hit by high Covid-19 infection rate as matrics set to start prelim exams

The Northern Cape has recorded 526 new Covid-19 infections in schools over the past week, compared with 213 in total over the previous three weeks.

This comes as matrics start writing their preliminary exams from Monday.

Northern Cape education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe confirmed on Sunday that the new cases included 54 teachers, 439 pupils and 33 support staff.

Three of eight schools that were closed to allow for contact tracing and disinfection of the premises are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Van der Merwe said the pandemic was causing major disruptions in the education sector and the department was deeply concerned about the loss of learning and teaching time.

“The department is currently running weekend lock-in and Saturday classes to support matrics. This places an increased strain on our educators, learners and support staff at schools, to ensure that the trimmed curriculum is fully covered and learners are well prepared for the end of year exams.”