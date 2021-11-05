Police anti-gang unit officer 'soliciting bribe' bust by anti-corruption unit

A sergeant in the police anti-gang unit is expected to appear in court in Cape Town on Friday on a charge of corruption after allegedly soliciting a bribe from a murder suspect in a case he was investigating.

The 46-year-old was arrested in a sting operation on Thursday by members of the police anti-corruption unit.

He was arrested after information was received about him requesting money in exchange for arranging for the suspect to be released on bail.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said an undercover operation was conducted and the money was handed over to the sergeant.

“He was arrested at Wynberg court after the money was found in his possession. We will not allow a few bad apples to tarnish the good name of the SAPS,” he said.

“We strongly encourage the public to make use of the corruption hotline 0800 701 701 to report any form of corruption, so that an investigation can be launched. The community is entitled to be served and protected by police officials with integrity who will not succumb to crime and corruption,” he added.

TimesLIVE