Government must take alcohol bill to the people

State needs public buy-in on alcohol decisions over Covid

SA recently experienced its fourth alcohol ban since the Covid-19 pandemic breakout in March 2020. The reality of catastrophic job losses in the alcohol and hospitality industries after numerous weeks of revenue loss must be balanced with rising infection and mortality numbers.



Calls to discuss the Alcohol Amendment Bill have increased, with anti-alcohol lobby groups proposing new alcohol regulations to reduce alcohol consumption and relieve the burden on overstrained healthcare resources. While the best course of action for tackling rising infections is undoubtedly a rapid rollout of a nationwide vaccination programme, this does not address the root of the crisis: SA’s alcohol problem. Here, it is critical for government to consider input from all stakeholders in deciding how best to build the next generation of responsible alcohol consumers...