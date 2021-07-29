South Africa

National lottery donates R5m to help communities affected by unrest in KZN

29 July 2021 - 19:12
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has pledged R5m to non-profit organisations in 11 districts in KwaZulu-Natal following recent civil unrest in the province and Gauteng.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The National Lotteries Commission has donated R5m to help non-profit organisations in 11 districts in KwaZulu-Natal after recent civil unrest there and in Gauteng.

“In the wake of the unprecedented impact of recent civil unrest on the economy and day-to-day life of many South Africans, the National Lotteries Commission has delivered R5m, in aid to KwaZulu-Natal,” the NLC said in a statement.

The handover took place on Thursday.

“With hundreds of thousands of jobs now at risk, and around 50,000 informal traders also affected, five non-profit organisations in KwaZulu-Natal have been identified as NLC’s implementing partners to roll out aid to all 11 districts of the province,” said the NLC.

 The aid includes relief programmes, basic goods and food parcels for vulnerable members of the community.

“Proactive funding is the vehicle that allows the NLC to fund worthy causes that are aligned to the developmental agenda of the country and respond to emergencies and disasters across SA outside the application-based funding.”

The NLC provided similar funding for communities in Soweto and offered a grant to assist community radio station Alex FM to purchase broadcasting equipment after its studios were vandalised during the unrest.

TimesLIVE

