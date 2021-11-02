Eswatini to start process of establishing national dialogue forum, says Ramaphosa

Sadc chair President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum.

The announcement follows Ramaphosa’s one-day working visit to the kingdom to meet King Mswati III in an attempt to bring peace in the troubled country.

Ramaphosa made the announcement in his capacity as the chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) organ on politics, defence and security.

His office said: “President Ramaphosa and King Mswati III agreed that the Sadc secretariat would work closely with the government of Eswatini to draft terms of reference for the national dialogue forum. These terms of reference will specify processes for the forum as well as the composition of the forum.”