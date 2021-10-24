Sadc says Eswatini king open to dialogue after protests

Southern African regional bloc Sadc said on Saturday that Eswatini's King Mswati III - Africa's last absolute monarch - had accepted the need for a national dialogue after pro-democracy protests intensified this month.

Envoys from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and the regional group visited Eswatini on Thursday and Friday and met the king, the prime minister, civil society organisations, trade unions and others, Sadc said in a statement.

"King Mswati III has accepted the need for national dialogue...I appeal for calm, restraint, the respect for the rule of law and human rights on all sides to enable the process to commence," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement in his capacity as chair of the Sadc's politics organ.

The monarch plans to convene a meeting where people can express their grievances, a representative of the king told the state broadcaster.