Fake Telkom directory listing scam’s debt collectors fined for illegal conduct

The director and four employers of a registered debt collecting firm have each been fined an effective R110,000 by the Council for Debt Collectors for a “myriad” of “extremely serious” contraventions.

Last week presiding officer LJL Gouws found Albert Laflair, director of Umhlanga-based Laflar Collections, and four of his staff members guilty of excessively harassing and threatening to sue nearly 100 business owners if they didn’t pay up.

All had fallen for the “just sign the form to confirm your Telkom directory listing” scam.

The form in question’s tiny print committed them to paying around R8,300 upfront for including their business details in an online private business directory for a year.

The invoice was e-mailed to them shortly after they believed they had confirmed their bold listings in respective Telkom directories, having been verbally assured it was a free process.

When they refused to pay, Laflar Collections’ harassment began, and the amount owing increased rapidly with fees and interest.