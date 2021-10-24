Ducati's Bagnaia on pole for Emilia Romagna MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday in a Ducati front row lockout to keep his title hopes alive as championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha failed to make the second qualifying session.

Bagnaia, 52 points behind Quartararo in the standings with three races left, topped the time charts to move into Q2, where he set the fastest lap again with a time of 1:33.045 to claim his fourth consecutive pole and fifth of the season.

Tricky conditions at the Misano Circuit led to several riders sliding off as the wet track dried up and yellow flags ruined lap times.

Quartararo failed to qualify for Q2 for the first time in his MotoGP career and a yellow flag infringement led to his best lap being cancelled, meaning the Frenchman will start Sunday's race from 15th on the grid.

"I'm very happy, this morning I struggled a bit with the new wet tyres, we don't know why," Bagnaia said in a pit lane interview. "When I put new rear tyres, I struggled a lot. They overheated and it was very difficult to set a good time.