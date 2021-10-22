Parents prayer for kidnapped brothers' safe return

A group of anxious mothers on Thursday gathered outside the Curro schoolyard where they knelt down in the middle of the road to pray

The mother of the four brothers who were kidnapped on their way to a Limpopo school on Wednesday, allegedly by seven armed men, has requested spiritual support from other parents.



A group of anxious mothers on Thursday gathered outside the Curro schoolyard where they knelt down in the middle of the road to pray for the safe return of the abducted Moti brothers Zia, 15, Alaan, 13, Zayyad, 11 and Zidan, 6, of Nirvana in Polokwane...